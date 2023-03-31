G. Gordon McFly Recovers From Cowboy Accident

by Cameron Healy

a man in a red long sleeve shirt standing next to a green and orange gecko statue named G. Gordon McFly.
Ray Domingo smiling next to his beloved G. Gordon McFly gecko sculptures in Gulfport.
Thursday morning, Mar. 30, the city of Gulfport and artist Ray Domingo came to the rescue of G. Gordon McFly headphones.

Since the beginning of March, McFly – Domingo’s large gecko sculpture on Gulfport Beach – wore his headphones lightly perched on his head after a reckless cowboy damaged them.

two men fixing headphones on a giant gecko statue named G. Gordon McFly.
Big gap filler and tape from Home Depot seemed to be the solution.
Finally, he is in recovery. All it took was a little bit of big gap-filler, tape, and two or three people on ladders to do the trick for now. As far as future protection for the sculpture, the artist has his opinions.

“To the talk about fencing, I’m dead against that,” Domingo said.

Domingo also believes the caution sign about five feet to the left is not stopping anything. He hopes for better signage soon to stop the climbing and allow McFly to live on for years in Gulfport.

a man behind a giant gecko statue named G. Gordon McFly.
Artist Ray Domingo had to climb up to McFly’s head to double check the placement of the headphones.
Watch the video of the culprit on our Tiktok.

