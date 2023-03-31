G. Gordon McFly Recovers From Cowboy Accident

Thursday morning, Mar. 30, the city of Gulfport and artist Ray Domingo came to the rescue of G. Gordon McFly headphones.

Since the beginning of March, McFly – Domingo’s large gecko sculpture on Gulfport Beach – wore his headphones lightly perched on his head after a reckless cowboy damaged them.

Finally, he is in recovery. All it took was a little bit of big gap-filler, tape, and two or three people on ladders to do the trick for now. As far as future protection for the sculpture, the artist has his opinions.

“To the talk about fencing, I’m dead against that,” Domingo said.

Domingo also believes the caution sign about five feet to the left is not stopping anything. He hopes for better signage soon to stop the climbing and allow McFly to live on for years in Gulfport.

Watch the video of the culprit on our Tiktok.