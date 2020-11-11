Gabber Delivery Delayed

We have good news and we have bad news.

First, the bad news: Tomorrow’s print edition of the Gabber won’t get delivered until at least midday Thursday. We print the paper in Venice, and, well, no one should drive over the Skyway Bridge tonight if they can avoid it, least of all a delivery truck.

Even if the printer sent the truck the long way into Gulfport, we won’t ask our employees to deliver the paper during a tropical storm. A high-profile vehicle in areas prone to flooding and high winds seems like a recipe for disaster, and we’ve come too far in the past months to let a tropical storm wash our delivery driver into Boca Ciega Bay.

Now, the good news: We’ve made our digital issue free this week. Simply go here and you can access this week’s paper in all its glory. Enter your email, agree to the terms of service, and you can read this week’s paper from the comfort of your home. Bonus: You can zoom in on the type and you won’t get ink all over your fingers.

Stay safe and inside!

Cathy