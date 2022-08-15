Gabber Life: Gulfport’s Gecko Crawl 2022

This year’s GeckoFest theme is “game night”, and Gulfport brought out the cards for the Aug. 13 Gecko Crawl. Event organizers set up tables at Caddy’s, Gulfport Brewery, Neptune Grill, North End Taphouse, O’Maddy’s, and Tiki Bar and Grill. Participants drew a playing card at each location.

Several participants arrived in matching outfits or costumes — most game-themed, gecko-themed, or beach-themed — including the Geckoettes and a group of friends dressed as playing cards. Highlights were an appearance from the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band, live music from The String Rays at North End Taphouse, Brittany Baldwin at Neptune Grill, and the disco dance party at Tiki Bar and Grill.

At the end of the night, Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Banno tallied the hands and presented prizes for the best and worst scores. Congrats to the lucky winners who went home with a basket of vodka, a dolphin cruise, and a free stay at the Peninsula Inn.