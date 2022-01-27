Gabber Life: The Lion Dance

by

Group of people holding a lion costume
The Lion Dance is a traditional Chinese performance that dancers practice to bring good fortune in the New Year. 
Abby Baker

It’s nearing February, but Creative Clay students squeezed in a traditional Lion Dance for a shot at good luck in 2022. 

The performance [Sunday, Jan. 23] premiered at the St. Petersburg Museum of History in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the St. Petersburg-Takamatsu Sister City Partnership. 

On March 9, Heart Artlink in Takamatsu will perform a parallel Lion Dance.

“Every year, we do something different,” said Kim Dohrman, CEO of Creative Clay. “We’re looking forward to what’s next.”

Did you see something interesting around town? Send us your high-resolution photos and a short description at news@thegabber.com. We’ll use the photos on our Instagram, @gabberlife, and in print! 

A colorful painted lion head
Abby Baker

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!