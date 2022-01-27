Gabber Life: The Lion Dance

It’s nearing February, but Creative Clay students squeezed in a traditional Lion Dance for a shot at good luck in 2022.

The performance [Sunday, Jan. 23] premiered at the St. Petersburg Museum of History in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the St. Petersburg-Takamatsu Sister City Partnership.

On March 9, Heart Artlink in Takamatsu will perform a parallel Lion Dance.

“Every year, we do something different,” said Kim Dohrman, CEO of Creative Clay. “We’re looking forward to what’s next.”

