Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West officially opened on Sept. 9, at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art in St. Pete. Exhibition Curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi attended the opening reception along with several members of her Women of Color Quilters Network. Mazloomi took the podium to introduce the show and to announce her retirement. Black Pioneers will be her final exhibition.

“The quilters are to be commended not only for the good job they did, but you always work miracles,” Mazloomi said to the crowd before inviting her fellow quilters on stage. More than 30 women made their way up, her friends of 38 years, stretching from one end of the stage to the other, applauding her.

“Ask the artists to tell their stories,” Mazloomi told those assembled, before everyone headed up to the galleries to view the artwork.

