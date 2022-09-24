Judging from the attendance and the entertainment, Gulfport Senior Center’s “Calendar Girl” Fashion Show at Catherine A. Hickman Theater was a success. Zaiya Artizen Market Owner Jill Rice narrated the fashion portion of the event, describing each fashion ensemble. There were 30 total — 10 from Zaiya, 10 from BoTiki, and 10 from Susan Mango Island Boutique.

In between BoTiki and Susan Mango fashions, the Calendar Girls made an appearance. In this bit, 12 women came on stage dressed as a different month while Neil Sedaka’s “Calendar Girl” played through the PA system. January came out with a bottle of champagne, February carried a red, heart-shaped purse, October dressed for Halloween… every woman who came onstage during the song had a theme.

Zaiya Artizen Market

BoTiki

Susan Mango Island Boutique