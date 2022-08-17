GabberLife: Gulfport Goes Back to School

Gulfport is officially back to school. The scene at Gulfport Montessori Elementary School on Aug. 10 was quiet as the the teachers lined up their students for dismissal behind the gate. Parents stood on the other side of the gate, each with a yellow slip of paper, a sort of permission slip to pick up their child at the end of the school day. The kids exited the gate one by one, greeted by their parents, who asked them, “how was your first day of school?” Most of the kids said “good.” One said, “I got two cookies.”

Emphasis on the two.

