Gabberlife: Gulfport’s Peace, Love and Pride

Despite a mild cold front passing over Florida, Gulfport’s Peace, Love, and Pride Festival went on as scheduled on Sunday, Mar. 13.

The famously tie-dyed Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band kicked off the celebration with a few classics, and a lineup of local performers such as Hot Tonic, Rum Syndicate, and Elysian Sex Drive played throughout the day.

The festival, hosted by ProSisters Radio, saw its first year in 2018, and continues to wear the title of Gulfport’s first official Pride festival.

Radio station co-owners Amy Oatley and Lynn DiVenuti ran the merch stand as well as the entire festival on Sunday.

“This is a festival for everyone,” said DiVenuti from her spot performing on stage.