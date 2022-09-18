GabberLife: Ka’Tiki Celebrates 40 Years on Sunset Beach

by

Ka’Tiki’s message board on the day of their 40th anniversary party.
Jen Ring

As Someday Honey wrapped up a fantastic four-hour long set at Ka’Tiki, Owner Paul Wille took the microphone.

“Ka’Tiki feels like the living room of Sunset Beach,” he said to the crowd at Ka’Tiki’s day-long 40th Anniversary party on Sept. 17.

On this day it felt more like a family reunion.

Wille thanked the previous owner, Kathi Stern, for making the present-day Ka’Tiki possible, then handed her the mic.

When Stern opened Ka’Tiki in 1982, Ronald Reagan was president, “E.T.” was in theaters, gasoline cost $1.22 per gallon, and the median household income was $23,430.  A shiny black-and-gold banner at the entrance announced these fun facts next to a table filled with complimentary appetizers that Ka’Tiki restocked for hours.

At 5 p.m., they handed out free lemon drop shots – one for everyone – before raising a toast to 40 years on Sunset Beach.

by Jen Ring

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper