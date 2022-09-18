As Someday Honey wrapped up a fantastic four-hour long set at Ka’Tiki, Owner Paul Wille took the microphone.

“Ka’Tiki feels like the living room of Sunset Beach,” he said to the crowd at Ka’Tiki’s day-long 40th Anniversary party on Sept. 17.

On this day it felt more like a family reunion.

Wille thanked the previous owner, Kathi Stern, for making the present-day Ka’Tiki possible, then handed her the mic.

When Stern opened Ka’Tiki in 1982, Ronald Reagan was president, “E.T.” was in theaters, gasoline cost $1.22 per gallon, and the median household income was $23,430. A shiny black-and-gold banner at the entrance announced these fun facts next to a table filled with complimentary appetizers that Ka’Tiki restocked for hours.

At 5 p.m., they handed out free lemon drop shots – one for everyone – before raising a toast to 40 years on Sunset Beach.