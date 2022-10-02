Gulfport Brewery hosted its Third Annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 24, with a full day of beer, German food, and live music. The beer was cold, the currywurst was delicious, the pretzels were huge, and the contests were good fun. Although done on a smaller scale than Oktoberfest Tampa or the German American Society’s Oktoberfest in Pinellas Park, all the essential Oktoberfest elements were there. And Jason Toft brewed a great Fest Bier. Prost!

