Gabriela Garcia’s Powerful ‘Of Women and Salt’

The title of poet Gabriela Garcia’s debut novel, “Of Women and Salt” (Flatiron Books, 2021), evokes a range of ideas. Tears. Ocean waves. A certain kind of toughness women cultivate over the years to preserve their souls against life’s betrayals, losses, and heartbreaks. The novel binds all of these together to tell the intriguing intergenerational story of a family of Cuban women who reclaim their lives in the face of revolution, immigration, and abuse.

At the heart of the plot is the troubled relationship between Carmen, a first-generation immigrant living in a prosperous Miami suburb, and her daughter, Jeanette. After surviving sexual abuse at the hands of her father, then spiraling in and out of addiction, Jeanette struggles to repair her broken relationship with her mother, but Carmen doesn’t want to talk. Wrenching events that destroyed her family apart back in Cuba have trained her to conceal her trauma just as her neighbor – as we discover in one of the novel’s more hair-raising scenes – cages a wild panther inside her well-appointed mini-mansion.

Around Carmen and Jeanette’s story, Garcia weaves parallel narratives of the past and present: María Isabel, Carmen’s great-great grandmother who broke barriers by becoming a first female cigar roller in her hometown of Camagüey, Cuba; Dolores, whose husband grows lethally abusive as the Cuban Revolution begins to boil; Maydelis, Jeanette’s cousin who longs to immigrate to Miami; and mother and daughter Gloria and Ana, Jeanette’s Salvadorian neighbors whose lives get torn apart by deportation.

Their stories are offered in 12 chapters, each with its own distinctive and compelling voice. Rather than reading chronologically, the narratives spiral around the shared dilemmas each woman faces: persistent racism and sexism directed against LatinX women, personal and political violence, and the sacrifices and aspirations of motherhood and daughterhood.

While some readers might sense a lack of closure in this more conversational structure, Garcia, like a true poet, drops potent artefacts into the novel that reverberate across the tales. Most notable among these is a Spanish translation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables”, the book which inspired María Isabel as she rolled her way down the long path toward gender equality. Hidden for decades inside the walls of the family’s house, the book catches Jeanette’s attention when she pays a visit to Cuba hoping to learn about her family’s roots. While María Isabel’s story is lost to time and revolutionary overthrow, a Hugo quotation she carefully copied into the book catches Jeanette’s attention: “Who are we, weakness? No, we are force.”

Truer words could not be said for this novel of strong, complicated survivors.