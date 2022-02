This week, we put four dogs in the hot seat and asked them their vote for Gulfport Pet Mayor. Here’s their unfiltered opinions.

Koko, Ridgefield, Connecticut: “The one with the cool sunglasses. (Bucky)”

Liberace, Gulfport, Florida: “Lima the Chicken, because I like her style.”

Louie, Chicago: “Well the cat’s out. I’m going with the chicken. Because I like chicken.”

Lily, Washington D.C: “I’m not big on cats or chickens. I’ve actually chased a few chickens myself. I’ll vote for the dog, Ramses.”