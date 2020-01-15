Game Night at the Gulfport Senior Center

The competition was so intense during Game Night on January 13 at the Gulfport Senior Center, players couldn’t even stop to give their names for this photo. It’s “game on” every second Monday of the month from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and any registered Gulfport Senior Center member is welcome to bring some friends and a game, or just show up and learn how to play something new. Aside from board games, players could get a stretch by taking each other on in the bean bag toss or treat themselves to a break with free refreshments. The recurring event is sponsored by United Healthcare, and more information on upcoming events can be found by calling the event line at 727-893-5657.