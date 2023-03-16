The Gabber Letters to the Editor Mar. 16

This week’s letters to the editor deal with The Gabber’s new column about landscaping and gardening and red tide.

Gardening With Toffer

I thoroughly enjoyed Toffer’s column in this week’s Gabber. It was most informative and humorous. Long live the oaks of Gulfport… and the squirrels! Looking forward to her next column. –Susan Masztak, Gulfport

A Crime Scene

Thousands of dead bodies. The stench would sting the nose and lodge itself behind the throat. One could taste death. It was evident from the beginning that this crime was going to be complicated to solve. So many unanswered questions how? Why? And who? What could have led to these deaths? Different theories were thrown about by laymen and specialists alike. They were poisoned, they were asphyxiated, they were starved; all terrible ways to go. With piles of decomposing bodies in full sight, people went about their normal day. There seemed to be little uproar, no community organization to demand finding the cause, a cure. None of that seemed to be happening. Perhaps because the environment was so idyllic and people were able to shut their doors, their windows and their eyes.

How could the collective suffering of thousands, perhaps millions in all surrounding areas be met by a general apathy? Or was it jadedness? powerlessness? Weren’t these the same people who had suffered so much under COVID, another disease linked to the inability to breathe. They call it red tide. Does it have anything to do with the blood that lay on the hands of the collective polluters of the water, the ground, the air? How can I not be on the guilty side by becoming a do-nothinger? How much longer before the water evaporates into toxic air that could kill thousands, perhaps millions of us humans? –Claudine Fle, Gulfport

