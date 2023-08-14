Ask Toffer: Gardening in Florida Heat

I know your attention span is short. The heat does that to us. So I’m giving you a few topics so you can take a break to refocus between them.

Gardening in Florida Heat: How do you take this heat!?

Start consuming electrolyte-enhanced fluids an hour before you head out. I cut my Gatorade 50/50 with soda water, but a pinch of salt added to a glass of hose water is easy. Adding a slice of ginger or a piece of cut watermelon will also give you what you need. One landscaper I knew ate one or two potato chips every time he stopped for a drink.

Stop every 15 minutes for a water break. Drink as much as your body wants, then stop.

Stop every half hour and go into the air conditioning. Doing so will not ruin your acclimatization. It

will cool your system so that you can go back out to do more. Move slow and steady. Don’t set the self-propelled mower on “jackrabbit” to get your workout. Think “tortoise.”

Even if you’ve been fine in the past, unless you are a professional do not work outdoors between noon and 5 p.m. It’s nothing like it used to be, and it totally defies description. Try to do what you need to do out there between 7 and 8 (am and pm). August is historically akin to hell. September’s not much better. October brings hope.

Mango!

I’ve never seen so many mango fruit in the Tampa Bay area. Never. They are everywhere. And, as you may have discovered, they are difficult to cut up (what’s up with that seed?). They are worth the carving and associated mess, however. My favorite use is to put long strips into a slow cooker with a can of coconut milk and chicken thighs. Or to put little butchered pieces into a vat of plain yogurt. Nom nom.

Avocado?

I never heard this word until I was 11 and saw my first specimen in a Navy commissary in the Far East. Alligator Pear, that’s what my Grandma called them. Florida avocados are lower in fat, smooth skinned, and can weigh up to four times more than the nubby little Haas variety. I pick them, cut them in half and pour tarragon vinegar into the recession where the seed was and I eat it with a spoon. It’s poor person protein. (It makes your fur shiny, too.)

In summary, drink your hose water, carry a sharp knife for your mango and avocado carving, worship the air conditioner, and buy a bag of chips. Slow down, k? Sloth is a spirit animal, not a deadly sin.

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport?

Send ’em to Toffer at info@thegabber.com. Toffer Ross, MLA CSLA, works for the City of Gulfport as the City Horticulturalist.