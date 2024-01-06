Gardening, Recipes, and Restaurants: Foodie Resolutions 2024

I love the New Year. It’s a fresh start, a blank slate, and an opportunity to make the next 365 days the best ones yet. Yes, I fall into the 20% of Americans who has a New Year resolution is to eat healthier and lose weight but that doesn’t mean having to forfeit my foodie adventures. The human tongue has over 10,000 taste buds that regenerate every couple of weeks, so that’s a lot of potential culinary delight for one palate. Don’t waste it. For 2024, I have resolutions for all you foodies out there:

Foodie Resolutions 2024:

Master a New Recipe

This past holiday season, I ate an embarrassing amount of rum cake. I tried different versions from various friends, and it inspired me to want to master a rum cake recipe of my own this year. I don’t have much of a sweet tooth but I do love rum and experimenting in the kitchen. Is there a recipe you’ve always wanted to attempt to make? Whether is mastering chocolate soufflés, dumpling-making, or scratch-made cheese, 2024 is the great time to perfect a new recipe.

Start a Garden

Today’s world of food is all about sustainability. And what’s more farm-to-table than growing your own food? If the idea of a whole garden is too overwhelming of an undertaking (or you simply don’t have the space), take a stab at starting an herb garden. Herbs can grow inside or out, many offer medicinal benefits, and they elevate any dish in the kitchen. Plus, they’re easy to grow. St. Petersburg gardening expert, Desiree’ Sims, is the owner of Peas & Love — a small gardening business that offers garden coaching, consultation, custom garden design, and more. Desiree’ came out, evaluated my gardening space, and gave me great suggestions and timelines for my planting. So far, 2024 is shaping up to be a tasty year.

Are You A Foodie? So Are We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Take a Cooking Class

If you’ve been dying to learn how to cook, try taking a cooking class. A class will help you build confidence in the kitchen, help you understand flavors, and will give you recipes you can recreate for future meals or gatherings.

Whether you want to learn the basics or create a dish from an exotic cuisine, I, along with other chefs in the Tampa Bay region, are here to help you learn. If I’m booked, try Chef Cristian Feher.

Try a New Restaurant, Food, or Cuisine

Foodies keep an ongoing list of restaurants to try. I’m constantly adding new eateries to my list and saving my favorites in Google Maps. If there’s a joint you’ve been meaning to try, go! You never know what new establishment might rock your soul (and stomach). We hear Concrete Jungle and Sonata are dope.

In addition to trying out a restaurant, consider venturing out of your comfort zone and sampling a new food or cuisine that’s foreign to you. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to try camel or lionfish? What about Nikkei, Columbian, or Ukrainian cuisines? All of it is right here in our backyard.

If you’re a foodie, make 2024 a flavorful year to remember.