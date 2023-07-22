Gateway Subs Opens South Pasadena Location

A popular Kenwood sub shop has opened a second location more convenient for beach-goers and Gulfportians. Gateway Subs opened its second location on the causeway between South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Taste all these specialty sandwiches served on 6-12” fresh-baked hoagie rolls. The shop offers a range of top-quality meats, cheeses, salads, and vegan items. Coffee and breakfast croissants are also available.

“We are epicureans who value good business and treat people as people,” the sub shop’s website reads.

With hours from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., there is plenty of time to stop by before and after a beach day. They also offer catering.

Find the original Gateway in Historic Kenwood at 3112 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-954-3175.

“Let us help you host,” posted on the shop’s Instagram. “Graduation parties, employee appreciation days, baby showers, sporting events… whatever your occasion may be, we’d love to help you prepare.”

Gateway Subs, 2525 Pasadena Ave. S., Unit O., South Pasadena. 727-289-9634. gatewaysubs.com; catering info, 727-314-2298 or catering@gatewaysubs.com.

