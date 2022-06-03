An alligator may have killed a Largo man looking for frisbees in a Largo lake on Tuesday, May 31.

The Largo Police Department is investigating the death the man, whose name they have not yet released.

“At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for Frisbees in the water and a gator was involved. There are posted signs of no swimming in the lake,” Largo PD said in a statement.

Gator trappers have been called to Taylor Lake in response to the potential attack. The case is still under investigation.

Authorities ask that people not come near Taylor Lake at this time. Also, residents and visitors are reminded that you should not go swimming in lake at any time.

The case remains under investigation.