‘Gator Country’ Dives Into the World of Gator Poaching

Sure, you think you know Florida Man (if not personally, at least through his impressive collection of headlines and TikToks). But do you know Florida Man?

This seems to be the real question at the heart of Rebecca Renner’s riveting new book, Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades (Flatiron Books, 2023). The true-crime tale does offer a satisfying deep dive into all three topics: deception, danger, and alligators. But important questions about class, identity, and prejudice bubble up from the depths of this swamp story.

Going Undercover

Gator Country centers around Jeff Babauta, a conscientious, heart-of-gold Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer who goes undercover as a start-up alligator farmer. As the heart of Operation Alligator Thief, Jeff’s alter-ego helped to convict nine men who collectively poached nearly 10,000 alligator eggs. While playing his part to the hilt, Barbauta is wracked with inner turmoil. He knows that a lot of folks who poach gators love them as much as he does. But they suffer from a perennial lack of good choices.

This idea — that a person can love the swamp while breaking rules designed to protect it — should not be revolutionary. But it is, especially when rural folks continue to be poorly understood and butts of so many jokes. Renner doughtily expounds on this conflict. She unearths the stories of old Florida gladesmen whose lives were profoundly changed by the “reclamation” of the Everglades and the subsequent arrival of the national park. Her field research, and her rich retelling of Babauta’s experience in the underbelly of gator harvesting, humanize this issue. Skillfully drawn characters alone make Gator Country a book worth reading.

The Real Florida

But for Renner, it seems, this point isn’t merely important; it’s personal. She begins the book with an account from her time as a high school English teacher. A student casually mentions that “somebody who isn’t me” is poaching palmetto berries for $60 a bag. This is nothing new, she explains. In this less-glamorous part of Florida, kids are familiar from a young age with the idea that “sometimes you have to do questionable things in order to survive.”

Renner’s investment in the issue powers Gator Country with plenty of passion and insight. It also points to a larger issue. “Just as writers miss the majesty of the Everglades while they’re determined to find something else, writers miss the people of the Everglades, too,” she writes. “They get one concept of their minds – Florida Man, say – or they’re too busy playing adventurer, and they manage to walk by the truly extraordinary without a second glance.”

There were moments when, I felt, when Renner overplayed her Florida native advantage. After all, some of the authors who wrote most deeply and lovingly about this state weren’t from it. Some are born Floridian; some achieve Floridian. Nevertheless, checking our transplant privilege is critical in a state so transformed, and so often marred, by visions of paradise imported from distant climes.

All this, and plenty of gators, too. My advice: snap Gator Country right up!