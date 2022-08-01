Each year, Gulfport celebrates the summer with a gecko-themed lineup of festivities spanning August to September.

First up: the Gecko World Art Show on Friday, Aug. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Catherine Hickman Theater.

This year, 10 local artists donated some of their work, which the Gulfport Merchants Chamber will sell at the Gecko Ball auction (Aug. 27). This Friday, eager art lovers are welcome to pre-bid, but they’ll have to wait till the Ball to know who is going home with the art. Money raised benefits the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the organization that hosts Gecko World each year.

“This is a great opportunity for people to meet the artists and see what’s new,” GMC board member James Briggs told The Gabber.

A GMC committee hand-picks the participants based on interest and talent.

“The more, the merrier,” Briggs added.

Though gecko-related art is expected, a handful of creators chose to showcase an unlikely subject for the lizard-oriented event: birds.

Ray Domingo, a local artist who is in the midst of creating a 14-foot gecko sculpture in downtown Gulfport, is donating a pelican piece for this year’s show. In the past, Domingo’s work has raised as much as $1,300 for a single painting. He’s known for his hyper-realistic paintings of marine life.

“I love this town, so I feel motivated to give back as much as possible,” Domingo said.

Janet Folsom, a painter, agrees. Folsom is donating a painting featuring a meandering pair of white ibis strolling down Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Her husband, Eric, is also an artist – he works in metal – and has also donated to the exhibit.

“I wanted to paint something that really captured our town, something that someone would love to have in their home,” Folsom said. “I think Beach Boulevard is one of the prettiest parts of Gulfport.”

This isn’t Folsom’s first time donating work, and it probably won’t be the last.

“We’ve lived here since 1996 and I like to give back to the community,” she told The Gabber.

Doug D’souza, Berkeley Grimball, Monika Watson, Amy Howell, Deserie Valloreo, Jennifer Gallo-Lee, and Gary Dominico will also be exhibiting at the Gecko World Art Show.

See the entire Gecko World lineup online at geckofest.com