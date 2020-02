The Gulfport Gecko Band made it back to Fox 13’s Charley’s World on Wednesday, February 19 as the news personality was highlighting the upcoming Safety Harbor Art & Seafood Festival happening over the weekend. The band, over thirty members strong since beginning in 2018, was promoting their upcoming performance at the festival as well as helping to pump up viewers for the festival itself, a showcase of juried art and local seafood presented by the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce.