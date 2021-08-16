Gecko Pub Crawl’s Full House in Gulfport

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Despite the threat of Tropical Depression Fred and the rise of COVID-19 in Pinellas, Gulfport’s Gecko Pub Crawl was a subdued success on Saturday, August 14.

Normally selling out at 250 tickets, this year’s ticket numbers toped out at just under 200, said Gulfport Merchant Chamber President Barbara Banno.

“We sold a lot of tickets the day of, so it turned out to be more successful than we previously expected,” Banno said following the event. “We’re happy with the outcome.”

Per usual, the crawl spread out over participating pubs and restaurants in Gulfport’s Waterfront District, inviting ticket-holders to bar hop in exchange for six stamped poker cards.

“It went great,” said John Haugen, GMC board coordinator for the event. “The weather was actually comfortable considering Fred.”

Haugen says that the best hand of the night was a full house.

