Gecko Queen Voting Changes

Updated July 25, 1:16 p.m.

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber announced the in-person voting locations. People can vote for Gecko Queen in person between now and Aug. 14 at Gulfport Beach Bazaar (3115 Beach Blvd. S.), Stella’s Sundries (2908A, Beach Blvd. S.), Studio 49 (2309 49th. St. S.), and The North End Taphouse (2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.). Per the GMC website, online votes will count.

Gulfport gets excited to crown a Gecko Queen every year. This year, the “inauguration” happens at the Gecko Ball on Aug, 26 at the Gulfport Casino. On the tradition’s 10th anniversary, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber changed its process for Gecko Queen voting. This year, instead of a committee choosing Gecko Queen, the GMC announced it would allow the public to vote.

Melissa Helmbold, the GMC president, invited the community to start voting on July 22 at visitgulfportflorida.com. The voting webpage went live at 10 a.m.; by noon, the GMC removed the page. The following message replaced it: “Due to the poll software malfunction, we will be removing the digital poll from the website and launching an in person polling place the week of July 24, 2023. We thank you for your excitement and support of this iconic event.”

“We were inundated with votes coming in; the website kept crashing. Votes were coming in from all over the world so fast,” Kelly Wright, GMC chairperson (a volunteer leadership position), explained.

After attempting to alleviate the technical problems, the GMC board remained concerned that people not connected to Gulfport would vote.

Gecko Queen: Voting Local

“We made the decision to keep the voting local,” Wright said.

“We broke the internet!” Sarah Laracuente, the chamber’s vice chair whose company, Sail Marketing, gets paid to handle the marketing for the GMC, told The Gabber Newspaper.

By Monday (July 24), the team had four ballot boxes and ballots in the works. They told The Gabber Newspaper they would place the boxes in various Gulfport locations. According to Laracuente, each ballot cast must include the voter’s name and email address; the GMC will only allow one vote per email address.

At time of publication, Wright told The Gabber Newspaper the details about where people could vote, when people could vote, and whether or not those who voted Saturday will need to vote again all remained in flux.

The Gabber Newspaper will have a follow-up post when those details get finalized.