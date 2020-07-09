GeckoFest 2020 is Canceled

“We consider this the event of the year, the party of the year in Gulfport. We’re disappointed but we’re doing right by Gulfport,” Gulfport Merchants Chamber President Barbara Banno told the Gabber on Tuesday, July 7.

In early June the GMC board members met to discuss possibilities for GeckoFest.

“At the time, the numbers were lower, we hadn’t spiked yet,” explained Banno. “We didn’t see a reason at that time not to start planning.”

the 2019 Gecko Queen Jody Robinson will remain reigning Queen for 2020.

“She missed out on a lot of experiences and responsibilities of being the Gecko Queen during COVID, so she’ll get to do them next year now,” said Banno.

The theme, Gecko Bandstand, will remain the same for 2021. The associated GeckoFest art show is also canceled this year.

“While GeckoFest happens largely outdoors, these other events rely on indoor venues,” said Banno.

The Gulfport GeckoFest Facebook event page recently posted: “While any Chamber of Commerce’s mission includes strengthening its member businesses, in Gulfport, we believe our purpose also includes making sure we’re doing right by our community.”

As for the fate of the fireworks display – the City of Gulfport’s Fourth of July event that had been postponed to coincide with GeckoFest – a decision will be made later this week.