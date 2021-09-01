GeckoFest Returns to Gulfport

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, GeckoFest, Gulfport’s much-anticipated end-of-summer event, will unfold into a multi-stage street carnival.

The Gabber has a complete list of events so that you can plan your day in Gulfport’s lizard-hot sun accordingly.

There will be music and performances all day, but big events like the Gecko Queen Coronation – traditionally held at the Gecko Ball, which was postponed this year due to COVID concerns – and the GeckoFest parade down Beach Boulevard are must-sees.

“I remember Jon (Ziegler, Gecko Queen Emeritus) cried a river when he gave the crown to me,” said reigning Queen Jody Robinson. “Anything to do with the crown makes people smile…and seeing all the creative costumes in this town is so fun.”

The theme this year is “Gecko Bandstand,” and attendees are encouraged to go all out, though a face covering isn’t a bad addition to this year’s costume wear.

To combat a rise in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas, social distancing and masks are highly recommended by organizers the Gulfport Merchants Chamber.

South Caddy’s Stage

DJ Lindy Romez will spin retro dance hits from 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Gecko Queen Coronation: 5:30 p.m.

GeckoFest Walking Parade: 6 p.m.

Costume contest: 6:30 p.m.

City of Gulfport Fireworks: 9 p.m.-ish

North Blueberry Patch/Sea Dog Cantina Stage

Laura Shepherd and Lucy Flute: 10–11:15 a.m.

Beach Bum Barry: 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m.

Solar Flair: 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Este Loves: 3–5 p.m.

Trevor Bystrom Band: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Row Jomah: 8–10 p.m.

29th Avenue South – East

Grovers Axe Throwing: ($10 for 10 throws) 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

29th Avenue South – West:

The Dallas and Nick Show: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

The Crazy Indy Show: 11:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

30th Avenue South:

World Stage Productions Breakdancers: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Vitale Magic: 11:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

31st Avenue:

The Strong and Amazing Show: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

