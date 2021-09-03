GeckoFest Road Closures in Gulfport

Gulfport’s much-anticipated street festival, GeckoFest, is bringing art and celebration to the Waterfront District on Saturday, September 4 – it’s also bringing daylong road closures.

The City of Gulfport advised that Beach Boulevard, from 28th Avenue South to Shore Boulevard South, will be closed from 5 a.m. on Saturday until after the festival at 10 p.m.

“The event necessitates a street closure and parking restriction on Beach Boulevard that may affect your business and/or residence,” reads a notice the city distributed to downtown businesses. “Please remove all your vehicles from Beach Boulevard prior to 5AM on Saturday, September 4.”

The notice stated that failure to move your vehicle could result in towing, at the owner’s expense.

“The City would like to thank you in advance for your attention and cooperation during these necessary street closures during special events,” the notice reads.

