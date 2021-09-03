GeckoFest Road Closures in Gulfport

by

A photo of a road lined with trees with a white truck coming toward the camera and many cars parked diagonally on each side
Photo by Abby Baker.

Gulfport’s much-anticipated street festival, GeckoFest, is bringing art and celebration to the Waterfront District on Saturday, September 4 – it’s also bringing daylong road closures. 

The City of Gulfport advised that Beach Boulevard, from 28th Avenue South to Shore Boulevard South, will be closed from 5 a.m. on Saturday until after the festival at 10 p.m. 

“The event necessitates a street closure and parking restriction on Beach Boulevard that may affect your business and/or residence,” reads a notice the city distributed to downtown businesses. “Please remove all your vehicles from Beach Boulevard prior to 5AM on Saturday, September 4.”

The notice stated that failure to move your vehicle could result in towing, at the owner’s expense.  

“The City would like to thank you in advance for your attention and cooperation during these necessary street closures during special events,” the notice reads. 

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: