Get Dirté at Mullet’s Fish Camp in St. Pete

If not for the sign depicting the merman with his glorious shock of brown curls and his multicolored tail, one would simply drive right past the hidden oasis that is Mullet’s Fish Camp.

Located on 4th Street South, directly across from the iconic Munch’s Diner, the stately old Florida house is now home to a new local restaurant. Featuring a full-liquor bar, outdoor, patio, and indoor dining, Mullet’s makes use of its generous space. The tables are a friendly distance apart, allowing you to get to share a few quibbles or jokes with those dining next to you.

The hand-crafted cocktails stand well on their own, and have catchy names which those familiar with the jam band scene will appreciate. The beer list is ample, and the bartenders personable.

Get Dirté at Mullet’s Fish Camp

Focusing on fresh catch and locally sourced menu items, Mullet’s thrives on excellently prepared seafood, accompanied with house made sauces and delectable slaw. They consistently offer 15 different types of fish and seafood, such as Gulf snapper, cod, and grouper. They have four preparations: fried, Cajun fried, grilled, and blackened. The house-made sauces are all equally tasty (the Joe Dirté being the most popular – as well as the most fun to order!)

Mullet’s serves fish in what they call “Choose Your Own Adventure” style, with a choice of three preparations: The Bobby Lee, The Florida Man, or the Joe Dirté.

The house-smoked fish spread is a solid starter; the flavor profile and presentation are consistent and will stand up to other local beloved fish spreads. The peel-and-eat shrimp are a wonderfully hot and a just-messy-enough dish. Make sure to order it “Florida Man” style to get that citrus herb butter over your shrimp.

Come for the Fish, Stay for the Wings

As far as wings are concerned, Mullet’s serves some of the best in town. Expertly smoked on-site, these delicious treats are finished with either a dry rub, your choice of sauce, or both. The house-made blue cheese is a delight and will impress even the most persnickety gourmet.

Mullet’s Fish Camp is a grand addition to an area of St. Pete primarily known for long-standing restaurants – The Chattaway and aforementioned Munch’s are only two examples. There is no doubt that in time, Mullet’s will add its name to the list of local Florida classics.

Mullet’s Fish Camp, 3901 6th St. S., St. Pete. Sun. & Tues.-Thurs., 12-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 12 p.m.-10 p.m. mulletsfishcamp.com; 727-205-6313.