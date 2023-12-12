O Tannenbaum! Get Free Trees in Gulfport

I think that I shall never see. A poem lovely as a tree. – Joyce Kilmer

I dare you, right now, to look up and read the remainder of Mr. Kilmer’s famous poem (Joyce was a dude). It’s a love letter that was a bit… er… evocative. Graphic, perhaps even worthy of banning in a few Florida counties.

Do I have your attention yet?

Because your time has come, your city needs you. In an effort to share prosperity, fight inflation, increase you (or your landlord’s) property values, and make the literal future possible for your kids and grandkids, we are giving away trees to the citizenry of Gulfport. Every single month until December of 2024. We’re picking out species from our newly approved Tree Ordinance, and offering one featured species per month. Ill have some alternative tree species on hand at each giveaway, in case a Tree-of-the-Month is not suited for your property.

We’ll have shade trees, smaller understory trees, native and non-native, showy flowering as well as stealthy camouflage styles. Choices will also run between evergreen, deciduous (leaf droppers), trees that birds might want to nest in, and trees that can be decorated every holiday of the year.

Our featured tree this month is the South Florida slash pine (Pinus elliotti ‘densa’). This is the tree that forested a majority of our city before European humans moved in. Wide crowned, with long needles that resemble the ones found on a loblolly pine, there are two award-worthy specimens on the east side of Clymer Park at the corner of 25th Avenue South and Beach Boulevard. (If you missed the Dec. 1 Arbor Day handout, text me at 727-338-8103 and you can come pick one up for yourself. Bring your Florida driver’s license of ID card, or your water bill.)

“But,” you say, “I don’t like all those needles, and I hate cleaning up the leaves every February.”

OK, fine. Remember, however, this isn’t about you. It’s about the future. Give the adults of the future a chance to decide whether or not they want to rake, vacuum, or blow. Besides, next month you have a choice of choosing a different kind of tree. Our next giveaway is scheduled for Jan. 20 in the parking lot behind the Gulfport Neighborhood Center (1617 49th St. S.).

The proposed tree? The winged elm (Ulmus alata) aka the “Wahoo” tree I planted one in Clymer Park about three years ago. I named her Pegasus — Peggy for short. Come and get your own Personal Peggy!

Then reread Joyce Kilmer’s poem…