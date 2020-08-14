Get Gulfport on the Go

by

A photo of an iPhone with the "City of Gulfport, FL Gateway to the Gulf" graphic on the screen
Gulfport’s city app features many different ways for people to interact with the city. (Image not from official app.) Photo by Shelly Wilson. 

 

Check out the newest way to connect in Gulfport: an app for iOS and Android. The official City of Gulfport app gives residents a simple way to ask questions or report potholes, signs, trash or debris, code violations and more.

Users can event submit GPS data and photos. Keep track of requests and find direct links to utility bill payment, the city calendar, frequently asked questions, the city employee directory, sanitation department, newsletter signup and more.

Email info@mygulfport.us, call 727-893-1118 or visit mygulfport.us/cityapp.

