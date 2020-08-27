Get in the Kitchen with Chef Jack

According to Ludwig van Beethoven, “Only the pure at heart can make a good soup.” If that is true, Jack Caceci, Jr., known as Chef Jack, may be the purest of all. A culinary graduate of Johnson and Wales University and former owner of Roe’s Deli in Pinellas Park, Chef Jack now lives in Gulfport and joined with the Gulfport Senior Center to offer his culinary expertise.

The Senior Center will host a new monthly cooking show, In the Kitchen with Chef Jack, on GTV channel 640 (for Spectrum customers) and FB.com/gulfportseniorcenter on September 1 at 1 p.m.

Request the recipe from the Senior Center prior to the show by calling 727-893-5657 or emailing gpseniorcenter@mygulfport.us.