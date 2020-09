Long hair felines are extra beautiful, but Mystic, a grey-and-white senior lady, has inner beauty, as well! She is very friendly, enjoys attention and snuggles, will make a sweet companion for someone in a quiet home.

Mystic is completely vetted and microchipped. Call 727-463-0694 to meet Mystic at SOS’ facility in Pinellas Park by appointment. Check out saveourstraysinc.com for more.