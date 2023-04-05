Get Money To Plant Trees in St. Petersburg

If you want to plant trees in St. Petersburg, you could get up to $10,000 to help you do it.

City officials recently announced grants for neighborhood and business associations or organizations. Apply for the new Neighborhood Tree Matching Mini-Grant Program by Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m.

Officials said the goal is to increase the tree canopy, diversify the species of trees, and optimize the locations of trees on public property in St. Pete.

“Increasing tree canopy, diversifying tree species, and optimizing the locations of trees on public property continues to be a priority for the City of St. Petersburg,” said Allison K. Mihalich, the city’s sustainability and resilience officer. “This new program is a way for the city to protect and grow its environment, while also involving neighbors and business owners who care about improving their surroundings.”

How to Qualify for a Grant

Applicants must demonstrate projects or plans that beautify and enhance a neighborhood, business area, and/or the city-at-large. Applicants must also comply with the parameters of this grant program. This new program is a way for the city to continue to protect and grow its environment.

Tree City USA

St. Petersburg has been awarded the Tree City USA award every year since 1986. The City website gives detailed instructions for tree maintenance and removal, and the City also provides low-cost arborist services to residents through an on-staff ISA-certified arborist who will conduct required tree inspections.

For more information and application details, please visit stpete.org/trees.