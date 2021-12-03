The Gulfport Police Department is back in cahoots with Santa Claus.

Every year the Gulfport Police Department gives back to the community with Operation Santa.

Need a little extra this year? There’s no shame; just bring photo identification, proof of Gulfport residence and the names and ages of kiddos in your home to the Gulfport PD (inside city hall at 2401 53rd St. S.) by Dec. 17. You can drop by between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m, any weekday.

Once approved, families can pick up their gifts on December 20 & 21 (please call to set up a pick-up time.)

But suppose you find yourself with a little spare change this year… that’s great news, because holiday giving can’t happen without donations. The PD would love donations.

“Operation Santa has always been very successful in part due to the contributions we receive,” the GPD writes. “We would again like to ask you for your help in the form of donations, i.e. monetary, new unwrapped toys, and gift cards. Any help that you can provide would be greatly appreciated.”

If you’d like to donate, or have further questions, give ’em a call at 727-893-1027.