Get Rescued: A Tail of Success 

by

A dog sleeping on a fold out chair
Poundcake doing a snooze in between working the booth for Frank’s Way Foundation. Photo by Tim Karau.

Sandals and paws alike hit Beach Boulevard on Saturday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was Gulfport’s 17th annual Get Rescued fundraiser. 

Suzie King of SIK Promotions is still tallying up the numbers, but she told the Gabber it was a successful year, all things considered.

“We really have such a great community, don’t we?” King said. “It was a little slower this year, but still great.” 

According to King, the event brought in nearly $10,000 from local donations, booth sponsorships and fundraisers, but fees from the event still need to be deducted from the total amount raised. 

The event raised nearly $3,000 worth of dry pet food, at wholesale price. 

“We had two truckloads of wet food,” King said. “That’s heavy work right there.”

Eighty-two volunteers worked to provide a safe, masked environment for attendees and vendors. 

Three small dogs in multicolored baby strollers
Photo courtesy of Barbara Strouse.
A Great Dane next to a small dog in a baby stroller
A small and a tall, hanging out. Photo by Lee Imperato.
A puppy in a cage looking at the camera
One eager pup, ready to be adopted. Photo by Jody Robinson.
A dachshund on a red pet bed looking at the camera
Ace competed in the Florida Wiener Dog Derby despite being born deaf and blind. “He made it to the final race,” said proud owner Tracey Vonella. “Pretty good for my deaf and blind baby.” Photo by Tracey Vonella.
A woman in a pink shirt sitting at a red table.
Rocking a Get Rescued t-shirt and pigtails, Jody Robinson raised money for homeless pets outside Paw Paw’s Pet Boutique. Photo courtesy of Jody Robinson.
A small dog in a baby stroller
Photo courtesy of Barbara Strouse.

 

