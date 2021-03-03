Get Rescued: A Tail of Success 

Sandals and paws alike hit Beach Boulevard on Saturday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was Gulfport’s 17th annual Get Rescued fundraiser.

Suzie King of SIK Promotions is still tallying up the numbers, but she told the Gabber it was a successful year, all things considered.

“We really have such a great community, don’t we?” King said. “It was a little slower this year, but still great.”

According to King, the event brought in nearly $10,000 from local donations, booth sponsorships and fundraisers, but fees from the event still need to be deducted from the total amount raised.

The event raised nearly $3,000 worth of dry pet food, at wholesale price.

“We had two truckloads of wet food,” King said. “That’s heavy work right there.”

Eighty-two volunteers worked to provide a safe, masked environment for attendees and vendors.