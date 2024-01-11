Get to Know the Treasure Island City Commission Candidates

With the 2024 election season heating up, Treasure Island needs to understand who they’re voting for. District IV sees a race between Arden Dickey and Richard Harris. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with the Treasure Island city commission candidates, and asked each of them the same three questions to find out what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Treasure Island City Commission Candidates, Why Did You Decide To Run for City Commission?

Dickey: “I love this community. It’s very well run now, and it is something that I thought about doing in the past, but I didn’t want to jump in before I had the time,” said Dickey. “This is a great community and I want it to stay the way it is.”

Harris: “I’ve been on the planning and zoning boards since 2013. Treasure Island needs that experience on the commission,” said Harris. “I’ve been a registered civil engineer since 1986. With all the beach problems we’re having, we need that expertise.”

Treasure Island City Commission Candidates Tell Us What’s Right with Treasure Island

Dickey: “The City government is run really well. Learning about the government makes me appreciate what they do more,” said Dickey. “We have a good community to live in, and I’d like to keep it that way. I appreciate that we have our local police force that can keep the city safe.”

Harris: “We have a calm, safe community, with a lot of nice places to go,” said Harris. “We have a great market for tourism and a lot of nice places to stay. We have one of the best beaches in Florida, and good waterways for boating if that is your thing.”

We Asked Treasure Island City Commission Candidates: What Do You Want To Fix on Treasure Island

Dickey: “We have infrastructure issues that need to be addressed. We have serious problems with drainage in areas that are prone to flooding,” said Dickey. “We have [had] the Elevate Treasure Island plan for years, but at some point we’re going to have to start the project. I’ve heard a lot of small complaints from residents here and there that can be easily addressed.”

Harris: “We need to take care of our beaches, and that just isn’t happening right now. We can’t keep addressing these issues when they happen, and the City needs something more regular and permanent,” said Harris. “We have some challenges downtown, but I think we can focus on a measured quality growth. I don’t want a bunch of tacky strip centers, I want the architects to feel free to unleash their creative abilities. The two biggest things are renovating the central business district, and protecting our beaches.”

