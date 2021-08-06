Get Your COVID Vaccine Here

COVID-19 cases are suing in the country, particularly in Florida and among the unvaccinated. According to the the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas), vaccines remain the single most effective weapon against the virus.

To make getting your COVID-19 vaccine more convenient, DOH-Pinellas sends its outreach team to community locations several times a week.

Anyone 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. DOH-Pinellas holds outreach events at different locations, but are open to the public without an appointment. Vaccines are free for all.

Those who participate in these upcoming clinics will get a $20 food voucher as a thank-you gift:

Wednesday, Aug. 11: First Baptist Church Mission, 1900 Gandy Blvd. N. St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12: Stetson Law School, 1401 61st St S, Gulfport. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13: Not My Son–Enough is Enough, Mt Zion Progressive MB Church, 955 20th St., S., St. Peterburg. 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14: Back to School event at Friendship MB, 3300 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To find all locations where vaccines are provided near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233. There will also be a vaccine clinic at the Gulfport Casino on August 7.

Are you a business that would like to host a vaccine clinic for your employees? To set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at your

location, complete the Survey Monkey request here and DOH-Pinellas staff will contact you.

For more information about DOH-Pinellas, visit PinellasHealth.com or search for them on social media.

