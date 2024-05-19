Get Your Florida Boating Safety Card

Gulfport’s roots as a fishing community demonstrate its close connection to the water. Despite the city’s rich history with boating, education about safe boating still holds importance. Because of this, the City celebrates National Safe Boating Week May 18-24.

According to Wayne Hoover, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16, 70% of all boating accidents involve human error.

“In Florida, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988 is required to carry a boating safety education card and a photo ID if operating a vessel with a greater than or equal to 10 horsepower motor,” Hoover said. “This means if you’re 35 years old and out for the day with your kids on your 70 horsepower runabout, without a boating safety education card, you’re in violation of Florida law and can be ticketed.”

Boating Safety Card

To get a boater safety card, boaters attend a one-day class on how to safely operate a boat. The class covers powerboats, sailboats, and personal watercraft such as jet skis.

“Of course, besides making a boater in compliance, the main goal of the class is to create a safer boater,” said Hoover.

The Safe Boating Campaign promotes National Safe Boating Week through education. The most common way to stay safe while boating, and also possibly the most ignored, is wearing a life jacket. Their website lists statistics on why life jackets are important for safety.

“Drowning was the reported cause of death in 75% of all boating fatalities,” according to the Safe Boating Campaign.

The campaign also stated 85% of those reported deaths did not wear a life jacket. Additionally, “two-thirds of drowning victims are considered ‘good swimmers’.”

The boating safety education card serves as a Florida boating license, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Looking for boating events in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

Exemptions to the Law

The law lists multiple possible exemptions for people who can boat without the boating safety card. FWC says the exemptions include:

A person licensed by the U.S. Coast Guard as a master of a vessel.

A person operating on a private lake or pond.

An operator accompanied onboard by a person who is at least 18 years old and possesses the required Boating Safety Card, provided that the person is attendant to and responsible for the safe operation of the vessel.

An operator accompanied onboard by a person who is exempt from the educational requirements, provided that person is attendant to and responsible for the safe operation of the vessel.

A nonresident who has in their possession proof that they completed a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators-approved boater safety course or equivalency examination from another state.

A person operating a vessel within 90 days after the purchase of that vessel and has availability for inspection aboard that vessel a bill of sale meeting all the requirements.

Learn more about the boating safety card at myfwc.com.

