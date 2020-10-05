Get Your Flu Shot Today

Monday, October 5, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. the City of Gulfport and Walgreens are sponsoring a Flu Shot Clinic in the Catherine Hickman Theater parking lot, 5501 27th Ave. S.
“By getting a flu shot, you help defend yourself from the flu and are less likely to spread the virus to those around you,” read a news release from the City of Gulfport. “We’re making it easier for you and your family by dedicating pharmacy staff to a special flu shot clinic.”
Call 727-344-3701 for appointment. Most insurance accepted.