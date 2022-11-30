Get Your Gifts Wrapped On the Cheap in Gulfport

After buying gifts, head over to the Gulfport Senior Center to get those holiday presents wrapped.
Wrapping presents can be such a hassle, but luckily Santa has some elves right here in Gulfport to help you wrap your special gifts.

Gulfport Senior Center Foundation introduced their Senior Center Foundation Gift Wrapping Service. For this two-day opportunity, foundation board members and other volunteers will wrap your gifts this holiday season.

On Dec. 8 and Dec. 14, members will wrap your gifts for a donation of $5-10 per package.

All the money raised goes toward the Center’s programs and activities, such as the Senior Center Program and Services, the Fitness Center maintenance, and the Building Fund.

Learn more about the foundation’s gift wrapping service.

Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m., Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m.

