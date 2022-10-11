“My Shih Tzu had murder written all over his furry little face.”

So opens Tara Lush’s latest Coffee Lover’s Mystery, “Live and Let Grind.” Set in the fictional Devil’s Beach, which, by Lush’s own admission, is one part Gulfport and one part Sanibel, Lush packs her latest with goodies, from a dog set on murdering his stuffed bunny to a manic leaf-blowing neighbor who meets his end in a most… explosive way.

If you’ve read the first two books, “Grounds For Murder” and “Cold Brew Corpse,” you know most of the characters in “Live and Let Grind”: Lana, a reporter turned coffee shop owner; her pot-smoking dad, bent on saving the island’s monkeys; Noah, her police chief boyfriend; Erica, her friend and coworker; and, of course, Stanley, the micro-pup who loves to murder squeaky toys.

Lush more fully builds the world of Devil’s Beach with each book, adding characters that make the town more interesting: Jeri and Perry, lesbian couple with a true-crime podcast; Joey, Erica’s boyfriend with mafia connections who might have killed someone; and Honey, the roller-skating Insta star whose much-older estranged husband most definitely did not die of natural causes .

Any of these people would fit so well into Gulfport, we wouldn’t even blink. Truthfully? They may already be here.

The story follows Lana, who’s developed a penchant for stumbling over dead bodies, as she struggles to balance owning a coffee shop – the delightfully named Perkatory — with a burgeoning relationship, a best friend suspected of murder, and a father who wears a (literal) monkey suit to the Devil’s Beach Police Department (readers, do not try this at home.)

While Lush offers a reliable cozy read, don’t dismiss her latest – or any in the series – as formulaic or staid. Quite the opposite: Lush weaves together sunshine, coffee, and just the right amount of quirkiness to make her series a standout among cozies – without making it seem as though Florida’s peopled solely by ex-convicts riding meth-smoking pythons.

Perhaps one her most surprising characters, one I hope we see again in a future book, is Honey. In the name of amateur sleuthing, Lana takes roller skating lessons from Honey, and never have I wanted to head over to Southland Roller Palace more than I did during those scenes.

Finally, the final star of the series is ever-present in the book: coffee, in all its forms. In “Live and Let Grind,” Lana and Erica serve mushroom coffee as well as a chocolate-orange specialty. Even if you don’t like coffee, this book might just send you to a mom-and-pop coffee shop, if only for the ambiance, specialty drinks and, if you’re lucky, a little friendly murder.

“Live and Let Grind” launch party, Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Free, books available. Dogs welcome; some squeaky toys provided. 727-201-8687; gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org

Full disclaimer: Lush occasionally writes about Tampa Bay authors for The Gabber Newspaper as Tamara Lush. This did not influence our decision to review or the review itself.