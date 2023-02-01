You may have seen Barbara’s Kitchen at various farmer’s markets (including the Gulfport Tuesday Market) and in multiple stores around Tampa Bay, but now you’ll see this small business flourish with the opening of a store in Largo.

Owners Sharon Young and Dwight Hudgins explained this store will include a certified kitchen, a section for intermediate and advanced charcuterie classes, and a retail area with products from Barbara’s Kitchen and The Dreaded Fisherman as well as their newest addition of Brie and Tiffany Tea. All of their products sold fall under their company of Dawes Distribution, which is named after Young’s grandfather.

They plan to soft launch sometime in February to continue with their charcuterie classes, then they will really open up everything in April.

“We are going to have a tasting bar in the store,” said Hudgins. “We’re going to always have little tasting samples going on in the store so people can get an idea of what everything tastes like.”

Young is a certified chef with an associate degree in culinary arts. In 2016, she created Barbara’s Kitchen, where she makes all natural jam, jelly, marmalades, and salsas. Young dedicated the brand name after her mother, Barbara Dawes.

“We still handpick a lot of the stuff ourselves, like some of the fruits and vegetables. We still actually go out in the field,” Hudgins said.

However, The Dreaded Fisherman didn’t begin until 2021. Young explained that Hudgins is an “avid fisherman and a naturalist” which led them to creating the brand. Hudgins described these products of honey, syrup, and seasonings to be organic, medicinal, and health-conscious.

“When you say medicinal, it has CBD, but it’s not,” Young said. “It’s just things from the earth in terms of going back to old-world style of cooking.”

“They’re not genetically modified. They’re not hybridized. These are original heirloom seasonings,” Hudgins said.

With opening the Barbara’s Kitchen store, the two plan to launch their tea line named after their nieces, Brie and Tiffany. Young also excitedly mentioned to The Gabber that they are currently working with a mill to create their own cornbread and biscuit recipe. Another product they plan to sell are salad toppers, which would be a mix of oats, goji berries, and raisins you can throw on top of your salad.

“Barbara’s Kitchen is homey; its heartfelt. The Dreaded Fisherman is out in the woods, organic, and rustic. And Brie and Tiffany’s is going to be elegant and bougie,” Hudgins said.

Along with the store, Young, Hudgins, and their nephew Ace will continue participating in farmer’s markets to stay engaged with people and really connect with their customers. They have such creative and organic plans to share with everyone, so keep your eye out for their grand opening in Largo, and in Gulfport at the market.

Barbara’s Kitchen, 12508 Starkey Road, Largo. barbaraskitchenjams.com