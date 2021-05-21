Getting ‘Paid’ to Clean?

by

A woman standing in front of a beach pavilion with cleanup supplies and bags of trash.
Grassroots Co-founder Karen Vanderbeek holding up the gift certificate. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

For Gulfport Grassroots volunteers, keeping the city clean is its own reward, but at a recent cleanup, a gift certificate helped to sweeten the deal.

The group’s “Beyond the Beach Clean-Up” on May 8 had a special incentive when Allan and Michelle Bishop donated a $50 gift certificate to Gulfport’s Tutto Bene for one lucky volunteer, decided by a random drawing.
Said the group’s founder Wolfgang Deininger, “As always it was great fun and we met some new and interesting Gulfportians. Twenty-eight of us in total collected some 75 pounds of trash! Thanks also to our partner Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and the City of Gulfport for its continued support!”
Next month’s cleanup on June 12 will resume the 8 a.m. summer start time for the Gulfport clean-ups at Shelter #4 on the Beach. There will be a repeat of the gift certificate drawing, again courtesy of Allan and Michelle Bishop, owners of GulfPerk Coffee Bar.
people gathered under a beach pavilion with cleanup supplies and bags of trash.
Karen Vanderbeek, Eagle Finegan and Albert Theis discussing the clean-up results. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.
Two people in beach clothes carry cleanup supplies and a garbage bag outdoors
James Kass and Heidi Stein returning with their trash “bounty.” Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.
A woman in a pink cap and orange shirt peeks out from a door with a thumbs up sign and a paper gift certificate in her hand.
Emily Hughart was the lucky recipient of a $50 gift certificate to Tutto Bene in Gulfport. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

 

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: