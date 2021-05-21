Getting ‘Paid’ to Clean?

For Gulfport Grassroots volunteers, keeping the city clean is its own reward, but at a recent cleanup, a gift certificate helped to sweeten the deal.

The group’s “Beyond the Beach Clean-Up” on May 8 had a special incentive when Allan and Michelle Bishop donated a $50 gift certificate to Gulfport’s Tutto Bene for one lucky volunteer, decided by a random drawing.

Said the group’s founder Wolfgang Deininger, “As always it was great fun and we met some new and interesting Gulfportians. Twenty-eight of us in total collected some 75 pounds of trash! Thanks also to our partner Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and the City of Gulfport for its continued support!”