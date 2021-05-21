Getting ‘Paid’ to Clean?

For Gulfport Grassroots volunteers, keeping the city clean is its own reward, but at a recent cleanup, a gift certificate helped to sweeten the deal.
The group’s “Beyond the Beach Clean-Up” on May 8 had a special incentive when Allan and Michelle Bishop donated a $50 gift certificate to Gulfport’s Tutto Bene for one lucky volunteer, decided by a random drawing.
Said the group’s founder Wolfgang Deininger, “As always it was great fun and we met some new and interesting Gulfportians. Twenty-eight of us in total collected some 75 pounds of trash! Thanks also to our partner Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and the City of Gulfport for its continued support!”
Next month’s cleanup on June 12 will resume the 8 a.m. summer start time for the Gulfport clean-ups at Shelter #4 on the Beach. There will be a repeat of the gift certificate drawing, again courtesy of Allan and Michelle Bishop, owners of GulfPerk Coffee Bar.