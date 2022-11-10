Gibbs Grad Gets Head Start on College

Ja’tanaisha Thompson is a freshman at the University of Florida, albeit not a typical freshman.

For starters, she just turned 17.

Thompson was still 16 when she graduated from Gibbs High School last May and arrived on the UF campus in Gainesville a month later. She made the move early thanks to her own smarts and a local program that identifies and helps exceptional students navigate high school and blaze a trail for college.

She started her accelerated academic path while a student at John Hopkins Middle School, which offered certain high school courses for students in seventh and eighth grade. She took advantage of those and started her actual high school years ahead of the game.

“I did start high school on time as a freshman,” she said. “But I had the amount of credits of a typical sophomore.”

After her ninth-grade year was completed and she was still a year ahead, Thompson decided to ramp it up even more. In addition to the eight classes she took at Gibbs last year, she signed up for five classes through Florida Virtual School and completed all 13 at the same time. That gave her 24 credits and made her eligible to graduate at 16.

This was not her plan when she started high school, she said, but once she saw how she was already down that path, she decided to see it through.

After applying to more than 30 colleges and being accepted by most of them, she chose the University of Florida because of what she called “a great community for first-generation students.” She said she identifies as that because neither of her parents have college degrees, so she will be the first in her family to achieve that.

Then there was one other small detail: UF recognized her academic excellence by awarding her a full scholarship.

A major influence in Thompson’s high school life was Elevating Excellence, a program sponsored by the Pinellas Education Foundation. Her academic advisor at Gibbs suggested that she attend the organization’s four-day summer seminar to get some help in preparation for the SAT, which she would obviously be taking earlier than most of her fellow students.

“At that seminar I had access to how to improve certain things within the SAT that would be helpful for me,” she said. “The program taught me how to write meaningful essays that can be concise and help me get my point across without having to explain too much.”

She used that newfound knowledge when filling out all of those college applications and continues to draw from it as a college student, along with some guidance regarding test-taking skills.

“I learned to eliminate certain questions when under time pressure,” she said. “It helped during the SAT and still helps.”

Elevating Excellence was launched in June 2018. The program focuses on providing high-achieving, low-income, underserved students and their families with a personalized path to college success.

Elevating Excellence has college planning centers at 17 high schools with academic counseling and targeted support for low-income and minority students. The program recently got a huge boost in the form of a $1.3 million grant from the Helios Education Foundation.

According to recent data from the Pinellas Education Foundation, there are currently just shy of 4,900 students identified in the Elevating Excellence program across 17 high schools in the area.

Thompson is majoring in criminology, with an eye toward a career in the legal profession.

“I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer ever since I was a lot younger but never knew what path I would take,” she said. “In my ninth-grade year, one of my classes was a criminal justice class. I started realizing that I really wanted to advocate for criminal defendants, and I thought it would be best if I went down the lane of being a criminal defense attorney.”

She plans to go straight into law school after her undergraduate work is done, maybe at UF or even out of state. But she has no desire to speed up her advancement like she did in high school.

“I’ll just keep a pretty nice pace here for four years and enjoy my college years.”