Gibbs Mural Club Students Tackle St. Pete Walls

For 10 days, high school art students from Gibbs High School chipped away at the deep sea-depicting mural on the side of St. Petersburg Distillery- they aren’t old enough to enter, but they’re old enough to participate in public art.

The Gibbs High School Mural Club is run by teacher and illustrator Brian McAllister, who previously taught children the art of mural painting overseas when he was living on an island in the Pacific.

In 13 years, the club has exploded into a mural-producing team of 36 students that are responsible for work on the side of the Morean Arts Center and The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance.

“It’s not kids doodling on walls,” McAllister said. “This is significant, professional work.”

The Walls

The distillery’s mural is directly across from the school and features a mask-wearing diver and a spiraling octopus -cheekily coined “Raising Local Spirits.”

McAllister estimates that a piece of art this size would typically cost upwards of $20,000.

Though the latest mural’s price was not disclosed, the club typically receives donations for their wall-scapes- donations that pay for things like cranes and buckets of paint.

McAllister donates his time.

“Everything we do, everything we receive, goes back into the club,” he said. “We have a big responsibility when it comes to public art projects like this.”

McAllister has seen hundreds of students cycle in and out of the club as seniors graduate and people grow up, but he is a constant.

The Kids

Gibbs senior Anderson (Andy) Bray is the club’s president and worked as part of the distillery mural’s “octopus team.”

She’s wrapping up her high school career after four years and several permanent art fixtures in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

“It feels bittersweet,” Bray said, sitting on a colossal wheel of a crane tire. “It’s kind of a once in lifetime thing to paint something this big, and be all over Tampa Bay.”

Towering over her, Thomas Hunter has to agree.

“I just hope I’m able to leave her as an upperclassman that inspires others and leaves my mark,” Hunter said. “Getting to challenge myself and watch things evolve … it’s a lot of fun.”

At that moment, there were still stains of blue paint decorating the distillery’s lawn, but the mural and the work by Gibbs students will live on in a city that loves it’s painted walls.

“Once you’re in the mural club, you’re always in the mural club,” McAllister said.

See more artwork at www.jbmstudios.com

Check out the Instagram at: gibbs_mural_club