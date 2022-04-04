Gibbs SAVE Club Stands Against Bullying with Rap

The student-produced mock bullying video created by the Gibbs High School SAVE Promise Club is impressive, but there’s one detail that gained national attention and a spot on Sandy Hook’s Say Something Monthly Newsletter: The background rap was written, performed and produced by 15-year-old freshman Jordan Bostick.

“I have a thing for music, it’s in my blood,” Bostick said.

The “See Something Say Something” video shows a mock bullying incident in the boys bathroom, followed by a student demonstrating how to report dangerous and violent activity.

SAVE club members, including president and senior Ashton Williams, clearly thought so as well. After hearing Bostick’s plucky freestyle rap about reporting bullying, they invited him into the club.

“I like it a lot; it’s very welcoming,” Bostick told The Gabber.

Bostick says he’s been creating music since he was in the third grade. He plans to keep on with the club moving forward, and there may be another rap in the future.

SAVE, a nationwide club that stands for “Students Against Violence Everywhere”, was put forth after the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy.

“They started the SAVE club to stop gun violence, and not just gun violence, but all violence in our schools,” Williams said.

The group meets often and is sponsored by Gibbs School resource officer Grace Albritton. Albritton, once a dancer at the school and a Buccaneers cheerleader, joined the group to be closer to the kids.

“There’s a lot of kids that are bullied and we just don’t know, unless they say something,” Albritton said.

Currently, the students are working on a sequel video that stars club member Ary’ana Davis as the bully.

“It was weird playing that role, because I’m short and short people are picked on,” Davis said. “It was weird being put in a different position seeing how an angry person feels; the only reason a person would act that way is because they were treated that way themselves.”

Watch the original video on YouTube.