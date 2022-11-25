Gift Local Art This Holiday Season

In every corner of the room appeared to be Christmas trees filled from top to bottom with colorful ornaments. From the tall ceiling hung presents wrapped in white paper with lime green ribbons. Small sculptures of flamingos with Santa hats and red bows around their necks and stained glass dreidel wall decor sat on white display tables.

This is what you can expect while visiting Florida CraftArt’s Holiday Boutique in St. Pete.

Florida CraftArt is a statewide nonprofit organization supporting Florida artists and their craftsmanship. With their free admission, anyone can check out the fine craft art of more than 220 Florida artists. Along with the general gallery, this organization curates seven different exhibits throughout the year for members and nonmember artists to present their work in their Exhibition Gallery.

Through Dec. 30, this year’s holiday exhibit is available to help you find a unique, handcrafted holiday gift for someone special in your life. In the entrance of the exhibit, mini white baskets are available for visitors to carry any ornaments or decor they are looking to purchase.

There is a large variety of festive ornaments, holiday wall decor, jewelry such as bracelets and earrings, greeting cards with simple or funny phrases and drawings, and other holiday-oriented trinkets.

Many artists tailored their pieces to be Florida-related, such as palm trees with colorful string lights, manatees with decorated wreaths, and wrapped presents on a sunny beach.

With holiday season here, Florida CraftArt’s Holiday Boutique offers people who want to support local artists a way to check out some handcrafted and local art for someone in your life.

At the end of your visit, consider donating to Florida CraftArt so they can continue to host artists’ work in an environment that is free for anyone to see.

Florida CraftArt 501 Central Ave., St. Pete. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m.

Learn more about this holiday-themed exhibit.