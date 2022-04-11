‘Girls on the Run’ Gives Girls More than Coaches

Some of my earliest and favorite memories of going for a run are with my dad.

I was in high school, suffering through my teenage years, attempting to navigate my way through my first real bout of depression. My self-esteem was at an all-time low.

My dad offered help in the form of running. He invited me to go for a run with him one random weeknight, dismissing my excuses with a wave of his hand and nudging me out the door.

I made it through that first run and before I knew it, runs with my dad became a regular thing – and one of my favorite things.

My dad has a way of guiding without forcing; of encouraging without making a show of it. He navigated me through some tough conversations about what I was going through, asking questions and helping me find my own answers. We had plenty of fights in those days, but our runs were a peaceful constant.

As our mileage slowly grew, so did my confidence: One step at a time.

A decade and a half have passed since those tumultuous high school years. I have had many life changes, but one thing remains constant: Running. My love for running makes me feel stronger and more confident, capable of taking on new challenges and dealing with stress in a healthy and positive way.

Not long ago I was going for a run and stumbled across a 5K race. It was right along my usual route downtown St. Pete, so I registered.

Girls on the Run, a local chapter of a 501(c)(3) organization, sponsored the race. That day, I experienced what they are all about.

GOTR enlists coaches to team up with adolescent girls, training them for a 5K. GOTR is about running, yes, but so much more: Empowering young girls. Teaching them confidence, goal-setting, and life skills.

Just as running with my dad was really about so much more than the miles, Girls on the Run is about taking time to teach girls that they matter, that they’re worthy, and, that – with a little help and guidance – they can do anything.

The day of the race was filled with music and sparkles and handmade signs with encouraging messages. Participants of all ages, shapes and sizes walked, ran, danced, or pranced their way to the 5K finish line while enthusiastic coaches and one of the most positive, energetic crowds I’ve ever seen cheered them.

Some of us are lucky enough to have supportive parents. But not every girl is born with a coach, support system, and father all wrapped into one. GOTR gives girls a coach – a mentor, someone who believes in them and encourages them. Someone who trains girls to go the distance and then crosses the finish line right there with them.

Because we all deserve to go the distance — sometimes we just need a little help getting there.

Full disclosure: Since learning about Girls on the Run, Resie Waechter has signed up to be a Girls on the Run Champion, which means she’s raising money for them and racing the St. Anthony’s Triathlon to do so. She receives none of the money she raises, although Girls on the Run has paid the triathlon registration fee.