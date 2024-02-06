Giving Back to Veterans: Wills for Warriors at Stetson Law

Stetson University College of Law invites veterans to campus for legal assistance. Through the Wills for Warriors program, attorneys and student volunteers help create wills, health care directives, and other important documents.

The partnerships with the Community Law Program and the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation, the law school can help U.S. military veterans older than 60 — and their spouses — with legal work. Applicants for the program who qualify will receive Stetson Law’s individualized assistance from professionals.

The assistance takes place in March. According to Stetson’s press release, people should schedule an appointment by calling 727-562-7577 by Feb. 23. They encourage scheduling early due to limited time slots.

Last year, seven local attorneys and 13 student volunteers to Stetson Law’s Center for Excellence in Elder Law helped 12 people. Eight were veterans and four were their spouses.

“It’s not every day students have the opportunity to put pen to paper and show the skills we’ve learned during law school,” said Stetson Law student Victoria Benson about last year’s event. “But Wills for Warriors allowed us to do just that while also giving back.”

Other student volunteers from the 2023 event included Lauren Armstrong, Brenton Avery, Mason Bo, Sophia Bond, Sierra Fackler, Brianna Faenza, Erin Hinsberg, Meagan Lynch, Lisa Mueller, Rachel Propper, Richard Shockley, and Natalie Taylor.

