GMC Announces Call for Full-Time Operations Manager

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is growing, and so is the size of their staff.

GMC President Barbara Banno announced that the chamber is hiring a full-time operations manager, and will put out an online call for applicants in two weeks.

“This is somebody that can embrace our community and bring fresh, new ideas to our board,” Banno said.

The chamber runs on volunteers aside from two part-time staff members; a volunteer coordinator and a part-time operations manager. Missy Helmbold is the current part-time operations manager.

If Hembold decides to apply for the position, she’ll be up against a sea of applicants. Applicants that do not have to be Gulfport residents, Banno adds. Despite her love for the chamber, Hembold is not sure if a full-time position is something she wants to pursue.

“I haven’t decided if I want to,” Hembold told The Gabber. “I have two kids… but I do love Gulfport and I love working with the chamber.

Banno told The Gabber that regardless of the new operations manager’s identity, Hembold will have a spot with the chamber if she chooses.

“I see Missy [Hembold] as a huge part of our organization,” Banno said. “I want her to stay on, no matter what that looks like.”

he need for a full-time hire hatched after COCID-19, when event attendance skyrocketed. The GMC is responsible for Gecko World events, the Fine Arts Festival, Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes, and Gulfport markets such as the Tuesday Fresh Market, First Friday Art Walk, and Third Saturday IndieFaire.

GMC board member and Carroway + Rose owner James Briggs says Gecko World events are still typically the highest grossing events for the chamber.

“We’re really just seeing growth all around,” Briggs said. “We’re constantly reaching higher numbers for events than we saw prior to COVID.”

In addition to handling day to day operations, the new staff member will be required, as the “face of the organization,” to work regular shifts at the Beach Boulevard Gulfport Welcome Center.

The job posting is not yet up, but those interested in more information should contact the GMC.