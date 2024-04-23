GMC Selects 2024 Gecko World Grant Recipients

Every year, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) awards three organizations a Gecko World Grant. This year, the Gecko World Grant recipients are REACH Food Program for Kids, Selah Freedom, and the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund.

How the 2024 Gecko World Grant Works

Organizations must be nonprofits in the City of Gulfport, or work with programs benefiting the Gulfport community. The organizations must also be under Section 501(c)(3), (4), (6) or (19) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Applicants had until March 14 to submit information. The GMC Board of Directors reviewed and made funding decisions within 90 days after the submissions. On April 15, the GMC notified these select organizations.

After Gecko World – which includes GeckoFest, Gecko Ball, and Gecko Crawl – the GMC will total how much each organization receives. Later, the organizations receive the Gecko World Grant checks at a recognition event in December, according to a press release from the GMC.

In past years, Gecko World Grant winners include SunFlower School, Sea Turtle Trackers, and St. Vincent DePaul CARES.

The GMC said the Gecko World Grant empowers and uplifts local groups “dedicated to enriching the Gulfport area.”

“As Gulfport continues to thrive as a hub of creativity, culture, and community spirit, the Gecko World Grant 2024 represents a vital opportunity for local organizations to receive support and recognition for their impactful endeavors,” the GMC stated in a press release.

2024 Gecko World Grant Winners

Nancy Earley, the GMC’s treasurer, led the grant’s selection process. She said leading the grant effort with dedication made “this a deeply satisfying and rewarding part of our Chamber’s year.” She said they all are thrilled for the selected winners.

REACH Food Program for Kids

REACH Food Programs for Kids provides children in need with meals and personal hygiene products in Florida, Indiana, and Kentucky.

According to the program’s website, Tracy Patton Ministries founded the program in May 2015.

“While visiting an elementary school in Indiana, Tracy learned that many families have a difficult time feeding their children,” the REACH website said. “Tracy immediately took action, and opened the REACH! food program for children and their families.”

REACH Food Programs for Kids officially became a nonprofit organization in 2017. The program delivers food and products to the children and families. REACH also helps schools with school supplies, snacks, clothes, hygiene items, and extra food children can take home on the weekends and during school vacation breaks.

The GMC said REACH aids 13 schools in Pinellas County. The Gecko World Grant will directly benefit the children’s needs.

REACH has locations for donations and financial gifts, which are tax-deductible. Slyce in Madeira Beach (662 150th Ave.) accepts food donations and personal hygiene items for REACH Food Programs for Kids.

Madeira Beach’s Slyce will host a food drive for REACH Food Programs for Kids on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The restaurant requests donors to drop off food, hygiene products, and household supplies. All the donated items will go to children, families, and schools in Pinellas County.

Selah Freedom

Selah Freedom is an anti-human trafficking nonprofit organization based in Florida as well as parts of the midwest region. Its mission is “to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through five strong programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, Residential, and Consulting.”

Selah Freedom has restoration programs for survivors. The organization also welcomes program graduates to join as staff members such as advocate volunteers or program coordinators.

The GMC said the Gecko World Grant will fund the Awareness-Prevention Training. According to the GMC, the cost of training at one school in the Gulfport district is $2,500.

“There is no cost to the school for Awareness-Prevention. There are a total number of three public schools, two private schools, and a post-secondary school in Gulfport,” said the GMC. “Because one child sexually assaulted and/or trafficked is too many, it is imperative to have awareness and prevention lessons in our schools.”

Sonia Plotnick Health Fund

Sonia Plotnick Health Fund (SPHF) promotes the wellness of Tampa Bay women. The fund’s website states it “provides financial assistance for healthcare costs, the education of lesbians studying in a healthcare field, and health-related continuing education opportunities for women.”

SPHF is a Gulfport nonprofit and an all-volunteer organization. For more than 25 years and counting, SPHF continues to provide services in Florida counties such as Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, and Sarasota.

“100% of our net proceeds are available to be given back to women in our community,” the SPHF website states. “We minimize expenses so that our funds are available to as many women as possible.”

In 2022, the GMC’s Women on The Rise – Watch us Soar event raised money for the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund. The GMC, the Brenda McMahon Art Gallery and artists, and other Gulfport women-owned businesses donated a total of $1,951 to the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund.

Learn More About the Gecko World Grant

Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com.

